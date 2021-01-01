ALAÏA Veau Minimal Sandals in White Leather upper and sole. Made in Italy. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Cut-out motif along straps. Insole with cushioned support points. Round open toe. ALIA-WZ20. AA3S029CK058. About the designer: The late Azzedine Alaïa had a comprehensive understanding of the female form, thanks to an education in sculpture from École des Beaux-Arts. Revered for his bodycon silhouettes that defined the aesthetic of Paris in the ‘80s, the Tunisian designer was also known for his intricate footwear, statement bags and laser-cut accessories.