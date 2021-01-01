CCM Vector 08 Ice Hockey Helmet Combo, Small, Black

Featuring a dual-density foam liner and air flow design, the CCM® Vector 08 Helmet Combo provides an unbeatable combination of protection and comfort on the ice. Protection to Play Dual-density VN liner features two layers of foam to best manage a variety of impacts Provides a high level of comfort and protection Limited Distractions Pro-preferred shell features an air flow design to maximize ventilation Lift-and-lock adjustment system allows easy, tooless adjustment to fit a variety of head shapes FM06 Facemask Carbon steel wires offer durability and protection Quick-snap adjustment Single density chin cup