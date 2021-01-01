HEMANT AND NANDITA Veda Crop Top in White. - size L (also in XS) HEMANT AND NANDITA Veda Crop Top in White. - size L (also in XS) 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Split back with button loop closure. Puff sleeves with smocked trim. Voile fabric with floral design and gold-tone grommets. Item not sold as a set. BENE-WS66. HN-VEDA-5129. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.