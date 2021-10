Our classic unisex 3-eye shoe that was crafted for industry, made rebellious by generations of non-conformists — and now, 100% vegan. Our black Felix Rub Off is a high-shine synthetic material with a premium feel. Made with classic Doc's DNA, including grooved edges and visible stitching. Built on the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole, which is oil and fat resistant with good abrasion and slip resistance. | Dr. Martens, Vegan 1461 Felix Oxford Shoes in Black, Size M 9/W 10