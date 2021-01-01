Vegan: A Beginner's Guide to Vegan Cooking (Meatless Meals) Paula Smythe Author

A Beginner's Guide To Vegan Cooking is a vegan cookbook written for someone who is almost ready to take the leap into a vegan lifestyle, but hasn't yet.This book is written to get you past your excuses by providing recipes to popular foods that can hold you back from going vegan, and to remind you that nobody's perfect. If you have a food that you cannot give up, you can veganize it.Recipes include: Bacon CheeseburgersNachosSloppy JoesMac n CheeseMeatball SubsPepperoni PizzaAll of these recipes are vegan, and all are delicious!Admittedly, this is not the healthiest vegan cookbook around. However, it could be the book that gets you over your hurdles.