Vegan Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazing Plant-Based Air Fryer Recipes for Healthy, Ethical, and Sustainable Living Maya Castallanta Author

Kindle MatchBook: Buy the paperback edition and get the Kindle edition FREE! THE TOP EASY AND HEALTHY VEGAN RECIPES FOR YOUR AIR FRYER!There is a revolutionary new way to enjoy remarkable, home-cooked, healthy VEGAN meals without spending your whole life in the kitchen! The very best air fryer recipes for vegans!The air fryer has taken its place as one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the decade, but this is more than just a fad! Using the air fryer to cook delicious vegan meals at home is a lifestyle and an entire movement based on reclaiming our health and acting with compassion without sacrificing any of our favorite meals. Food isn’t meant to be bland and boring any more then it is meant to involve harming innocent animals or destroying the planet we all share. Food is meant to be a nutritious and ethical source of life that is best enjoyed at home, surrounded by the people you care about most. That’s why cooking vegan recipes with the air fryer is becoming so popular! The air fryer lets you prepare elaborate, healthy, tasty, vegan meals at home for your entire family without slaving away for hours in the kitchen and without consuming unhealthy quantities of oil! The air fryer lets you save money and time while still enjoying the best home-cooked vegan meals you've ever made! Vegan sides, appetizers, snacks, and mains, all made easily in your air fryerThis air fryer vegan cookbook makes it easy to get the most out of your air fryer! With easy appetizer recipes, fresh and fast snack recipes, perfect side dish recipes, and mouth-watering main course recipes, ALL 100% VEGAN, this single cookbook gives you months of amazing vegan air fryer recipes! Every recipe includes serving and nutritional information so you can enjoy some of the best vegan meals of your life while improving your health, losing weight, and living in a way that is ethical and sustainable. World class vegan meals you can serve to your family and friends with pride!Proud vegan, loving mother, and air fryer enthusiast Maya Castallanta humbly offers this complete collection of the vegan recipes that has turned the air fryer into her favorite kitchen appliance. These recipes promote optimal health and fat loss, but they taste so good you’ll never feel like you’re sacrificing anything! Not only that, you can feel good about eating these meals because they contain only ethical, vegan ingredients. Don't miss out!Grab the paperback edition of this book today and claim your free Kindle edition with Kindle MatchBook! Make a small investment in your health and well-being, as well as the health and well-being of your family when you grab this cookbook today!