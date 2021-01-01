Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Brush by Briogeo at Free People, one, One Size

Keep your locks luscious with this vegan boar bristle brush from Briogeo. Perfect for gently detangling straight, wavy, curly or coiled hair for a smooth healthy-looking finish. This lightweight brush is engineered to perfection featuring soft ballpoint tips to gently massage scalp, multi-layered bristles to detangle every strand, and a durable handle to withstand all hair types* Best for all hair types* Safe for color-treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair* Vegan and cruelty-free; recyclable packaging