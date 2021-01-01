Vegan Coach Pickleball Player Cucumber Fruit Sport Lover Tank Top

Do you like pickleball? Do you like eating cucumbers? If yes, then this kawaii cucumber pickleball design is ideal. Ideal for pickleball fanatics who like this paddleball sport. Awesome for a veggie eater who is into sports and prickling. This design shows a cucumber holding a pickleball paddle and trying to hit a pickleball ball. Ideal for a pickleball player or pickleball ball coach who loves cucumber. Perfect for vegans attending or competing in a pickleball game. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem