Vegan Collagen Every Day Lotion SPF 30

Suncare and hydration are essentials for healthy skin. Pacifica Vegan Collagen Every Day Lotion SPF 30 hydrates skin and shields it against harmful UV rays.

Benefits
Lightweight, daily facial moisturizer with sun protection that hydrates, preps and protects skin
Blend of Pacifica's innovative Vegan Collagen, aloe, hyaluronic acid and flower extracts, replenishes skin and promotes a smoother, more plump skin appearance
Blends in easily and sheer
Broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection to prevent the appearance of premature skin aging
For all skin types
This pretty bottle is made with glass - recycle and give it another life
100% Vegan and Cruelty Free
Scent: subtle white floral notes

Key Ingredients
Vegan Collagen: Pacifica uses real collagen proteins produced through a plant-sourced fermentation process that uses zero animal inputs while demonstrating its equivalence to animal-derived collagens through structural, biochemical, physical and biological properties
Hyaluronic acid: A beloved ingredient that has been shown to hold 1000 times its weight in moisture
Aloe: Helps to moisturize, hydrate and soothe skin
Flower extracts: Support hydration and provides antioxidant benefits

Formulated Without
Parabens
Phthalates
SLS
Mineral Oil
Silicone Free