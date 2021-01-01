Vegan Cookbook for Beginners: Insanely Delicious and Nutritious Vegan Recipes for Health & Weight Loss (Vegan, Alkaline, Plant Based, Plant Based Cook

Vegan Cooking for Beginners- Create a Healthier, Stronger and More Balanced Version of Yourself and Enjoy the Process!Getting to the health and vitality of your dreams can be so easy and enjoyable- you just need to follow a really simple rule to living a healthy and balanced vegan lifestyle…It is simply not possible to create any form of healthy lifestyle if you don't have recipes that are not only delicious and quick-to-make, but that also don't leave you feeling like you're 'on a diet'.... Here's What You Are Just About to Discover:-Nutritious and Delicious Breakfast Recipes (options for busy people included)-Easy to Prepare Lunch Recipes- Taste and Health Combined-International Dinner Recipes for Infinite Pleasure!-Awesome, Vegan Friendly Treats and Snacks- Indulge in Them!This simple recipe book is just perfect for beginners! It takes all of the hard work and frustration out of meal prep and gives your body all of the tools and nourishment it needs to thrive!