Yet one thing all vegans have in common is a plant-based diet avoiding all animal foods such as meat (including fish, shellfish, and insects), dairy, eggs, and honey - as well as avoiding animal-derived materials, products tested on animals, and places that use animals for entertainment.You'll discover a huge variety of delicious options:- 10 Vegan Sandwiches and Burgers- 10 Vegan Lunch Salads- 10 Vegan Soups and Stews- 7 Vegan Rice, Pasta, and Noodle Dishes- 6 Vegan Wraps and Pizza Recipes