This contemporary handcrafted vegan satchel is the perfect contemporary companion for vacation or balmy summer days in the city. Hand-woven using natural Balinese atta grass that is then dried in the sun to make it robust, hardwearing and showerproof. Lined inside with cotton canvas and trimmed with jacquard ribbon and light gold clasp details, it has an adjustable jacquard strap that can be worn over the shoulder or cross body. This bag also comes with its own unique code that connects you to the artisan who handcrafted it for you. Atta Grass, Jacquard ribbon, Cotton Canvas Lining, Jacquard Shoulder Straps, Light Yellow Gold Tone Clasps Vegan Black Cotton Peleng Satchel With Indigo Jacquard Strap STELAR