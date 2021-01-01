Say hello to HEMP SNEAKERS! Our signature release shoes from our Extra Comfort Range are more than just good looking! The upper is made from Hemp and BCI Cotton. That's right natural materials! It gets better. The sole is made from market leading technology and high quality foam. That means you know they will be comfortable and will last. Key Features: Hemp and Cotton upper, Vegan Friendly, Squishy memory foam innersoles, Breathable flyknit upper, Ethically made, Removable inner sole, Recycled cardboard shoe box. Protect me with stain protector Wash me with eco-friendly shoe cleaner If you machine wash me - remove laces and innersoles Dry me naturally Vegan White Cotton Sneakers - The Original - Men Shoes 7 UK Blac Sneaker Co