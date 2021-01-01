Vegan Desserts: Sweet Plant-Based Recipes Michelle a Parker Author

﻿In this book, you'll find:•An introduction to the vegan diet and how you can make the best vegan desserts.•Tasty mason jar desserts such as the Mango Coconut Chia Pudding and the Fruit Parfait•Simple sauces and icings such as the Caramel Sauce and the Maple Frosting•Delicious cookies such as the Chocolate Chip and the Peppermint Patties•Amazing ice cream recipes such as the Gingerbread and the Mocha flavors•Delightful raw desserts like the Key Lime Pie and the Rosewater Cheesecake•Refreshing sorbet recipes like the Antioxidant Sorbet and the Strawberry Basil•Cakes that will melt your heart such as the Sweet Potato Cake and the Raspberry Chocolate•Luscious chocolate desserts like the Black Bean Brownies and the Raw Fudge