Vegan Diet for Beginners: A Complete Guide with 150 Healthy and High-Protein Recipes to Lose Weight + 21 Days Meal Plan. This Book Includes: Plant Bas

Do you want to discover more about the Plant-Based Diet and all its secrets? Or are you looking for a balanced and natural Diet to improve your training and boost your energy? Then keep reading...While there is no doubt that humans were meant to be eating fruits, vegetables, and nuts from the beginning, a dietary shift took place, mixing humans with the omnivore species and introducing a large confusion. Scientifically speaking, a Plant-Based Diet is much more beneficial and less harmful for humans, which is why it is recommended to shift from meat to whole grains, legumes, vegetables and other nutritional foods of this kind. The decision to go on a Plant-Based eating plan should not be taken lightly. In fact, most folks generally remain on the fence about it and aren't always clear on how this approach can be beneficial to the average individual. Moreover, there is a great deal of information scattered all over the place. For this reason, it is hard to form an accurate picture of what a person can expect when going Plant-Based.A Plant-Based Diet plan is a complete change of lifestyle. Simply put, you have to entirely cut off animal-based foods from your diet.The goal of this Bundle is simple: we will teach you how to shift to a Plant-Based Diet, and how to do it in a healthy way.In Book one, PLANT-BASED DIET FOR BEGINNERS, you will learn:Why Go Plant-Based and what are The Basics of a Plant-Based DietWhat You Stand to Gain from a Plant-Based DietThe Macro and Micro Essentials of a Plant-Based DietHow to Eliminate Bad Eating Habits and How to Plan and Stock Your PantryWhat are the Plant-Based Foods that Boost Your ImmunityTen Plant-Based Beauty Treatments to Use on Your Skin Recipes75 Delicious Recipes of Breakfasts, Soups, Salads, Sides, Entrées, Smoothies and Beverages, Snacks and Desserts21-Day Meal PlanAnd Much More!In Book two, PLANT-BASED DIET FOR BODYBUILDING, you will learn:What does Plant-Based Bodybuilding Mean and What are the Main Plant-Based Protein SourcesHow to Eliminate Weight and Improve Vitality and Energy with a High Protein DietAll You Have to Know about Proteins, Plant-Based Supplements and Cooking Methods in a Plant-Based Diet75 Additional Recipes of Breakfasts, Lunches, Dinners, Smoothies, and ShakesHow to Calculate Your Protein Needs and RDA for Your Body10 Tips for Success on a Plant-Based Diet and Plant-Based Diets MythsAnd So Much More!Where most books provide little or no information about the real benefits of a Plant-Based Diet, this 2-in-1 Bundle goes further, taking the time to explain why switching to such a diet is beneficial for many reasons. If you are suffering from any kind of illnesses or have obesity issues, you should focus on a Plant-Based Diet as a way to improve your health and reduce the symptoms, if not cure the illness completely. Nutrition is a powerful tool that can be used for great purposes, such as helping relieve pain and health problems, improving metabolism and the immune system, as well as strengthen your body and improve your mood. Even if you do not have any health-related problems, you should transition to a Plant-Based Diet as a way of preventive health building. Natural ingredients such as fruits, legumes or vegetables are full of nutritional values needed for the everyday functioning of our systems.