Dr. Martens, Vegan Jadon II 8-Eye Synthetic Platform Boot for Men and Women, Cherry Red, 8 US Women/7 US Men

THE VEGAN PLATFORM: A fierce adaptation of the 8-eye boot with chunky platform soles and rugged tread for extra empowerment; Made with original grooved edges, yellow stitching and heel-loop AIR-CUSHIONED: Dr. Martens famous “bouncing” AirWair soles are comfortable, oil and fat resistant and provide good abrasion and slip resistance MADE LIKE NO OTHER: Boots built to pound the pavement; The 100 percent vegan synthetic upper and sole are heat-sealed together for exceptional durability AUTHENTIC AS YOU: The synthetic material is made using absolutely no animal products; Use Dr. Martens Wonder Balsam to protect the material and keep your boots clean, soft and supple KICK THE NORM: From utilitarian work boot to cultural icon, Dr. Martens became a symbol of self-expression; Stand up, stand out and wear them well