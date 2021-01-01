A full-volume revamp of our iconic original boot, the Jadon retains all the 1460's signature details — 8-eyes, grooved edges and welt stitching — and adds a towering platform sole. In a monochrome vegan-friendly colorway, this edition loses the leather but none of the attitude. With a side zip for easy wear, the boot has a vegan scripted heel loop that contrasts sharply with the all-black silhouette. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching. Felix Rub Off is our go-to vegan material – this synthetic leather substitute performs as well as the real thing and is made using absolutely no animal products. Wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Vegan Jadon Ii Mono Platform Boots in Black, Size M 11/W 12