The Hay Bag is a feature product of our Awakening Collection inspired from a spiritual reconnection with nature. Drawing inspiration from reusable bento boxes, the Hay Bag is a versatile bag that offers various styling options for the everchanging moods of the free soul. The Hay Bag can be styled as a handbag, shoulder bag, crossbody, or as a belt bag, with the detachable chain strap. Features a magnet fastening with inside slip pocket to secure your daily essentials. Comes with a default chain strap with vegan leather. Please leave a message at checkout if you'd prefer a pure chain strap. We are always vegan, cruelty-free, and incorporate recycled materials wherever possible. One tree is planted for every item we sell, and 10 percent of our profits are donated to animal sanctuaries. Handbag / Shoulder bag/ Crossbody bag/ Belt bag Magnet fastening with inside slip pocket Detachable shoulder strap Vegan, cruelty-free & PVC free Composition Material: Vegan microfiber leather (55% Nylon, 45% Polyurethane) Lining: Polyester (made from 100% recycled plastic bottles) Care Spot clean only with soft damp cloth One tree planted for every item sold. 10% profits donated to animal charities. By using O.N.E. products, you are voting for our commitment to animal and planet friendly fashion. Vegan Brown Leather Hay Bag Tan O.N.E