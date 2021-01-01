Pacifica Vegan Longwear Eyeliner - Minty - 0.01oz

Punch up your liner looks with longwearing pastels. Available in 4 pigmented pastel shades, these plant-powered pencil eye liners deposit rich vibrant color that lasts. Our creamy, no-skip formula is infused with Vitamin E and Coconut Oil to glide on easily and precisely, allowing you to create a subtle pastel pop or dramatic graphic art. Best For: All beautiful eyes! Ingredients We Love: Vitamin E and Coconut 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without talc, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil. Directions: Line rim of eye and/or smudge on upper and lower lids for vibrant long wear color. Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com