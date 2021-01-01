Vegan Mock Meat Revolution: Delicious Plant-based Recipes Jackie Kearney Author

Jackie Kearney's beautifully crafted book revolutionised not only my spice rack but also my cooking style... the ultimate foodie's travel journal'. Review for My Vegan Travels, The Vegan magazine. The Mock Meat Revolution is here and veganism never tasted so good with these stunningly inventive recipes for plant-based meat and fish substitutes.While traditional butchers might be disappearing from the high street there’s a new breed ready to slice a different kind of meat – made from plants! So-called ‘vegetarian butchers’ are creating food that mimics meat and offering convincing substitutes that look, feel and even taste like the real thing. Mock meat, of course, is nothing new. Patties made from soy-based protein and wheat gluten have been around since the 1960s but now vegetables, nuts, pulses and grains are in on the act and taking it to a whole new level. Prepare to be wowed by Jackie Kearney’s Paprika Seitan Vegan ‘Dog’ with Cashew Cheese; Crispy Jackfruit Wings and Chickpea Tuna Quesadillas. From Tofish & Chips to Sea-loving Sushi there’s a plant-based alternative to all your favourite meals.