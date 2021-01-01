Vegan recipes for the pressure cooker: 49 delicious recipes Mattis Lundqvist Author

Recipes:•Apple-pumpkin soup•Cauliflower rice with coriander and lemon•Bean puree•Creamy Potato-Leek Soup•Curry with spinach and lentils•Steamed asparagus•Simple apple crumbs•Simple steamed sweet potatoes•Plain carrot-leek soup•Plain brown rice•Simple, steamed Brussels sprouts•Plain rice with peas•Plain Black Bean Rice•Peas-Corn Risotto•Pea Spinach Pasta•Fine broccoli-cauliflower soup•Fine celery soup•Fine sweet potato soup with carrots•Fine tomato soup•Fine steamed vegetables•Fine Almond Coconut Risotto•Breakfast porridge•Breakfastquinoa•Breakfast rice pudding•Steamed potato wedges•Stuffed pepper•Boiled Okras Peppers•Mixed vegetable curry•Barley mushroom risotto•Spiced potatoes•Gluten-free lentil tacos•Gluten-free minestrone•Gluten-free oatmeal with coconut•Gluten-free polenta•Gluten-free Porridge•Green beans made easy•Green beans with mushrooms•Oatmeal with apples and cranberries•Oatmeal with strawberries•Oatmeal with blueberries•Oatmeal with nut and banana•Oatmeal with peach•Savoury spinach-lentils soup•Millet porridge•Ginger-carrot soup•Carrot soup•Potato-Carrot-Corn Mix•Mashed potatoes with garlic•Potato salad from the pressure cooker