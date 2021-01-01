Dr. Martens Vegan Voss. The Dr. Martens Vegan collection is always evolving. And this season, the Voss sandal goes leather-free. Re-engineered in a synthetic Oxford material, it's tough and durable. Without compromise. Built with two adjustable straps, the sandals sit on a super lightweight sole with a ripple tread, held in place with a sturdy Goodyear welt. Oxford is the Dr. Martens go-to vegan material - this synthetic leather substitute is just like the real thing and is made using absolutely no animal products. Adjustable straps. Features classic Doc's DNA, including grooved heels, scripted heel loop, and visible yellow stitching. GoodyearÂ® welt construction where the upper and sole are heat-sealed and sewn together with the classic Z-welt stitching for long-lasting durability and flexibility. Air-cushioned rubber outsole is oil, fat, acid, petrol, and alkaline resistant and has excellent slip and abrasion resistance. Synthetic upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 15 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size UK 7 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. (Docs, Martins)