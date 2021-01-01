Vegas Baecation 2022 - Couples Vacation - Baecation Tank Top

If you and your boo are planning a romantic baecation weekend getaway to Las Vegas or just a fun couples vacation to party on the Las Vegas strip, this Vegas Baecation 2022 design is perfect for pics and as a souvenir to always remember your Vegas trip! Features "Vegas Baecation 2022" design with rolling dice and heart poker chips graphic for a matching couple! Great way to remember a special occasion or your first time going to fabulous Las Vegas as a couple! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem