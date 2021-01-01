Chlo Vegetal Calf Leather Belt

Calf leather belt with a double wrap silhouette and goldtone branding at front. Buckle closure Goldtone hardware 100% calf leather Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND In 1952, founder Gaby Aghion established Chlo as an alternative to couture, and to appeal to the aspirations and empowerment of women. The label is now led by Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, who furthers its signature aesthetic of cool, French-girl style. Designer Rtw - Chloe Rtw > Chlo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Chlo Color: Canyon Brown. Size: Small.