Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes: More than 100 delicious recipes for fitness Anita Bean Author

The latest book from the bestselling author of The Vegetarian Athlete's CookbookGrounded in scientific evidence, Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes is part nutrition guide and part cookbook with over 100 recipes to show you how to eat well and improve your performance through simple and delicious vegetarian cooking.Bestselling author Anita Bean demystifies sports nutrition, debunks the myths surrounding a vegetarian diet and covers popular topics such as what to eat before and after exercise, how much protein you need and which supplements actually work. Vegetarian Meals in 30 Minutes will help you gain the confidence to create quick, tasty and nourishing meals that will support your training goals.