Vegetarian Pasta and Rice Dishes - A Collection of Old-Time Recipes with No Meat Paul Carton Author

This vintage book contains a wonderful collection of innovative vegetarian recipes, all of which contain either pasta, or rice. From Ravioli and Gnocchi, to Macaroni á la Lyonnaise, this easy-to-digest and novice-friendly cookbook contains a wealth of interesting recipes that are sure to appeal to modern vegetarians and healthy-eaters alike. Contents include: “Macaroni á la Napolitaine”, “Macaroni á l’Italienne”, “Macaroni au gratin”, “Macaroni Gratiné á l’Anglaise”, “Macaroni au Gratin”, “Macaroni á la Milanaise”, “Macaroni á la Lyonnaise”, “Macaroni au jus”, “Macaroni Fourré”, “Nouilles”, “Gnocchi”, “Ravioli”, “Rice”, etcetera. Many antiquarian texts such as this are increasingly hard to come by and expensive, and it is with this in mind that we are republishing this book now in an affordable, modern, high quality edition. It comes complete with a specially commissioned new introduction to vegetarianism.