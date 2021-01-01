R0AM Velcro Sandal in Brown. - size 37 (also in 38, 39) R0AM Velcro Sandal in Brown. - size 37 (also in 38, 39) Dyed calf hair upper with EVA sole. Fur Origin: China. Adjustable velcro closures with stud accents. Neoprene footbed. Imported. R0AR-WZ12. RG32016-B. R0am is a diverse footwear line, which juxtaposes active, fashion, sustainability and unbelievable comfortability. It started with a need in the market for an exceptionally made, supportive, cool and fashionable shoe. R0AM footwear is made with custom molded footbeds that forms to your foot as you wear it, foam uppers that hug your foot, recycled rubber soles, and the highest quality faux fur + vegan leather. They are the perfect versatile lifestyle shoe that takes you anywhere and everywhere, to and from spin or yoga, walking your dog, coffee runs, beach cruises, school drop-offs, going to work, hopping on a flight or lounging at home. They also pair well with dresses, denim, loungewear and active.