Rossano Ferretti Parma Velluto 14 Smoothing Serum, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledWhat it is: A smoothing serum that eliminates frizz.Key benefits:- Reduces frizz, static, and flyaways- Safe for color- and keratin-treated hair- Increases shine while strenghtening hairIf you want to know more… This serum controls static and protects from external agents, making the hair exceptionally smooth and silky. It is ideal for all hair types.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- SulfatesWhat else you need to know: Rossano Ferretti products benefit from the best that nature can offer for the beauty of hair. Each product features a high concentration of the finest raw materials from plant and vegetable oils, optimized in durability and stability by a minimal use of the most advanced biopolymers. Made in Italy. This treatment does not contain polluting or non-biodegradable ingredients.Suggested Usage:-After shampooing, apply a small quantity of product on damp hair and distribute it evenly. -Proceed with blow-drying.Size:3.4 ozIngredients: -Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil: Enhances shine, conditions, and strengthens hair.-Hydrolyzed Sweet Almond Protein: Detangles, nourishes, smooths, and protects treated and dry hair.-Avocado Oil: Keeps the hair and the scalp moisturized and has conditioning and smoothing properties.-Sesame Seed Oil: Strengthens the hair from the root.Water, Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Polyacrylamidomethylpropane Sulfonic Acid, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone Peg-8Meadowfoamate, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Sweet Almond Protein, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Polysorbate 80, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Fragrance.