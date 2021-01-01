Rossano Ferretti Parma Velluto 14 Smoothing Serum, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which hair type is it good for?â Straightâ Wavyâ Curlyâ Coiledâ Tightly CoiledWhat it is: A smoothing serum that eliminates frizz.Key benefits:- Reduces frizz, static, and flyaways- Safe for color- and keratin-treated hair- Increases shine while strenghtening hairIf you want to know moreâ¦ This serum controls static and protects from external agents, making the hair exceptionally smooth and silky. It is ideal for all hair types.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- SulfatesWhat else you need to know: Rossano Ferretti products benefit from the best that nature can offer for the beauty of hair. Each product features a high concentration of the finest raw materials from plant and vegetable oils, optimized in durability and stability by a minimal use of the most advanced biopolymers. Made in Italy. This treatment does not contain polluting or non-biodegradable ingredients.Suggested Usage:-After shampooing, apply a small quantity of product on damp hair and distribute it evenly. -Proceed with blow-drying.Size:3.4 ozIngredients: -Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil: Enhances shine, conditions, and strengthens hair.-Hydrolyzed Sweet Almond Protein: Detangles, nourishes, smooths, and protects treated and dry hair.-Avocado Oil: Keeps the hair and the scalp moisturized and has conditioning and smoothing properties.-Sesame Seed Oil: Strengthens the hair from the root.Water, Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Polyacrylamidomethylpropane Sulfonic Acid, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone Peg-8Meadowfoamate, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Sweet Almond Protein, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Polysorbate 80, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Fragrance.