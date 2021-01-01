Features of the Feedback Sports Velo Column Soft rubber contact points protect frame finishes and your ceiling Storage system Fits most any road bike, cyclocross bike, mountain bike, and even electric bikes Spring-loaded compression design Frame Cradles Are adjustable and accommodate most any frame tube shape Innovative design doesnG??t require permanent support for stability Adapter included for open-joist ceiling applications Adjustable height from 7G??0in.-10G??0in. (2.1-3.0m) Durable anodized aluminum maintains a long-term clean finish Add-on Cradles available to create 3 or 4 bike solution