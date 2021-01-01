Features of the Ortlieb Velocity PS Daypack Sustainable PVC free material PU coated nylon fabric Easy access roll top closure with hook and loop guarantees 100% waterproofness and makes packing speedy and simply Internal zippered organizer and a padded laptop sleeve fixed at the base and top taking computers (max. 15.4?) and keeping them safe and dry The lower edge protectors resist abrasion and wear. A bike light or helmet can be fixed to the back Sustainably made in Germany Carrying handle Waist and sternum strap, adjustable and removable Zippered organizer with laptop sleeve Fixing for bike light or helmet (not included)