Juicy Couture Velour Tie-Dye Joggers

Bold tie-dye printed velour joggers with an elastic waistband, slash pockets, and a cinched bottom leg. Elasticized waistband Drawstring closure Pull-on styling Slash pockets Cinched bottom Polyester/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 29" Leg opening, about 4.5" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Juicy Couture > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Juicy Couture. Color: Spiral Combo. Size: XS.