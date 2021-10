Inspired by the high-octane glamour of the '80s and '90s, SAINT LAURENT's Fall '20 collection juxtaposes impeccable tailoring with glossy latex and delicate Leavers lace. Paneled with the latter, this stretch-tulle bodysuit is trimmed with velvet and has soft underwired cups. Wear yours underneath an oversized blazer or shirt. Wear it with: [SAINT LAURENT Leggings id1283404], [SAINT LAURENT Blazer id1239051], [SAINT LAURENT Shoulder bag id1293735], [SAINT LAURENT Pumps id1237968].