Velvet and Gold Low Top

The idea of 'lived-in' as a synonym for craftsmanship can be seen clearly in these sneakers, thanks to unique, patented foxing tape that creates a purposefully imperfect sole. The shield is sewn onto the side of the shoe and the 'pm78' detail (indicating the year in which Philippe model launched his brand in Paris) convey the brand's origins and identity. Vintage-effect calfskin upper. Embroidered shield, rubber foxing tape, and colourful tread that matches the topstitching of the shield.