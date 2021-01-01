Velvet Glove Hand Cream

What It Is: A daily treat for hard-working hands. Natural seed oils nourish skin and Shea butter adds an invisible layer of protection against dryness. Why We Love It: It's like wearing gloves all the time. But better. Fragrances: - Australian White Grapefruit: A light, subtle citrus blossom freshly plucked from the branch - Original Fig: The (Original) Original Fig is back by popular demand! We recently reverted back to our very first Fig, the same one that has a cult following around the world. This Green Fig has a cranberry zest bottom note that lifts it above an ordinary, overripe fruit. - Japanese Quince: A refreshing fruit fragrance with ripe red berries and citrus top notes over a fleshy guava middle and white floral base. - Lemon Myrtle (Natural): A sweet, refreshing, herbal scent that's universally adored. It's brighter and cleaner than your average "lemon" and has powerful mood-enhancing and immune-boosting properties. Our products never contain harsh chemicals such as Ammonia, Bleach, Dye, Formaldehyde, Parabens, & Phthalates.