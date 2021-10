Red lipstick is one product every woman should have in her makeup bag. Christian Louboutin Beauty's pinkish 'Goyetta' shade delivers full coverage and a matte finish. It's enriched with natural oils and seed butters to keep your pout moisturized and feeling supple. - Free from parabens, mineral oils, DEA and phthalates - Enriched with natural oils and seed butters - Packaged in matte black vial that can be worn as a necklace