Nick Chavez Velvet Mesquite Thickening & Hydrating Styling Gel provides the ultimate hold for any hair style all day. Its lightweight formula adds moisture and fullness to hair, without weighing it down so you can style it however you like. Featuring Nick Chavez signature Velvet Mesquite, the gel delivers thickness to each strand of hair. Aloe, jojoba, henna and rosemary also boost body and control for hold with maximum shine.