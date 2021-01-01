SheaMoisture Velvet Skin Body Wash Purple Rice Water 13 oz

SheaMoisture's Purple Rice Water Velvet Skin Body Wash is a skin-softening bath wash, shower soap and skin cleanser that's blended with Fair Trade Organic Shea Butter. Once forbidden Purple Rice combines with Wild Orchid and Sweet Violet Extract in this shea butter body wash and dry skin body wash; this bath soap is perfect for daily use and sensitive skin. Satisfy dry skin with this rich, creamy body wash for women and cleanser for dry skin; this cleanser for dry skin leaves you feeling velvety smooth. Apply bath soap and shower soap to washcloth or hands to cleanse entire body with SheaMoisture's hydrating body soap daily. This skin cleanser and moisturizing body wash is the best body wash for sensitive skin and contains no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil, and no sulfates. Discover our shea butter body wash, body soap and creamy body gel for yourself; it's a bath wash that has been tested on our family for generations, never on animals. OUR STORY: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future.