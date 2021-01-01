Electric & Rose Vendimia Jogger in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) Electric & Rose Vendimia Jogger in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) 75% cotton 20% modal 5% spandex. Elastic drawstring waistband. Side slant pockets. Elastic hem. Due to the unique print, colors and patterns may vary slightly. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Made in USA. EOSR-WP53. LFBT20-AMB. Named after two iconic streets in the heart of their Venice Beach neighborhood, Electric & Rose is the embodiment of husband & wife team Eric Balfour and Erin Chiamulon's California lifestyle. Their easy breezy athletic clothes and loungewear are all designed and handmade in Los Angeles. The brands elevated tie dye, cozy fabrics, and breathable activewear are perfect for beach yoga, sunset surfs, backyard BBQs, hikes in the canyon, and bonfires under the stars.