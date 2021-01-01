Elizabeth Locke Venetian Glass Intaglio 19K Yellow Gold & Mother-Of-Pearl 'Donna Putto' Drop Earrings

From the Venetian Glass Intaglio Collection. Double-band Cheerio earrings features a crystal Venetian glass intaglio 'Donna Putto' with topknots. Elizabeth Locke brings a background rich in culture and experience to her designs. She incorporates antique pieces that she has collected from all over the world, along with Venetian glass intaglios made in Italy from original 17th century molds and brightly colored semi-precious stones, making many of her designs one-of-a-kind. Each piece is completely hand crafted in her signature hammered 19K gold and has a distinctive neoclassical appearance Venetian glass intaglios over mother-of-pearl Mother-of-pearl 19K yellow gold Can be worn clip or post; omega back with fold-down post Imported SIZE 0.59"W x 1.73"L including bezel. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Elizabeth Locke > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Elizabeth Locke. Color: Yellow Gold.