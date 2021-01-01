Roberto Coin Venetian Princess 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Stud Earrings

From the Venetian Princess Collection. Baroque-inspired 18K yellow gold stud earrings in a brushed gold cutout flower design set with sparkling diamond accents. Diamonds, 0.12 tcw Diamond color, G-H Diamond clarity, S1 Signature genuine ruby detail at interior 18K yellow gold Stud back Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Jewelry designer Roberto Coin founded his eponymous line in 1996, with a strong emphasis on elegance and creative experimentation. Each piece is the result of a long creative process, taking inspiration from cultural influences and nature. Fine Jewelry - Roberto Coin Asset > Roberto Coin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Roberto Coin. Color: Yellow Gold.