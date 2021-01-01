Saint Laurent Venice Low Top Sneakers in White Perforated calfskin leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Lace-up front. Canvas trim. Gold foil logo on tongue and heel. Embossed rubber logo at heel. Round toe. SLAU-WZ827. 584766-1JZ80-9030. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.