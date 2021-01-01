Stainless steel case with a blue denim-look textile strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue denim-look dial with gold-tone dauphine-style hands. Index markers at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. ETA caliber F05.111 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Asymmetric case shape. Case dimensions: 32.3 mm x 50.3 mm. Case thickness: 7.3 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Hamilton Ventura Jeans Quartz Blue Dial Shield Shaped Watch H24411941.