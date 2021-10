Upgrade your style with the chic Ventura Leather Flap Organizer Crossbody bag with adjustable crossbody strap. Zip closure with exterior zip and slip pockets. Polyester lining features interior zip and slip pockets with ten interior credit card slots. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 9 in Depth: 1 1 2 in Height: 10 in Strap Length: 50 in Strap Drop: 24 in Weight: 1 lb 1.4 oz