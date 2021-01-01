Ver Color Eyeshadow Palette Makeup Set (120 Shades) Highly Pigmented Eyeshadows for Beginners & Professionals, Shimmer & Matte Cosmetic Kit, Eyebrow Powder, Eye Kit, Premium Eyeshadow Collection

120 BEAUTIFUL PALETTE EYESHADOW SET: Why settle for one when you can have them all? We’ve created 120 color palettes with a dramatic range of shades to suit all occasions. Our textures vary from shimmery hues to classic matte shades, making it simple to find your perfect match. HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: The best eyeshadow should make your eyes look bright and shiny and complement the shape of your face. Our eyeshadow is made of the best pigments and purest mineral oil, providing all-day comfort that makes you feel gorgeous all day long. PALETTE TO INSPIRE CREATIVITY AND EXPRESSION: This palette includes high pigmented, blendable, and long-lasting shimmer and matte eyeshadows. DIVIDED INTO 2-LAYERS FOR CONVENIENCE: Ver's eyeshadow kit comes in a 2-layer easy-to-carry design palette with a mirror. The palette is convenient to store in your bag and carry around while you travel. PERFECT FOR BEGINNERS & PROFESSIONALS: The Ver Beauty eyeshadow palette offers the perfect colors for any designer makeup look for parties, weddings, meetings, photoshoots, stage performances, or daily casual looks.