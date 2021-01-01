Vera Bradley Bloom Berry Lunch Bunch

Here is the Vera Bradley Lunch Bunch bag in the Bloom Berry pattern. Your fun-loving spirit is evident with your accessory choice when you flaunt this adorable lunch bag. Background is deep fuchsia with fun florals of blue, orange and green. The bag is insulated and has a waterproof vinyl lining, external id window, and zip closure with dual handle straps. Engraved signature detail on front. Pattern placement will vary making each bag unique. Machine wash cold, hang to dry. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to look for other bags and accessories in the Bloom Berry pattern. Dimensions are 7 ½" wide x 9" high x 4 ¼" deep with a 3" handle drop.