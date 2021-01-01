Vera Bradley Sunburst Floral Turnlock

Here is the Vera Bradley RFID Turnlock Wallet in the "Sunburst Floral" pattern, feminine, beautiful, it will add a lot of charm to your look. It has 12 card slips, 3 areas for bills, and 2 ID windows. On the back of the wallet, there is a zippered coin pouch. In the large zip compartment, there is 1 bill slip, 2 pleated pockets, and 6 card slips. In the turnlock section, there are 2 ID windows, 6 card slips and 2 bill pockets, or you can slip your checkbook in here! It provides RFID protection for credit and debit cards, and the zip-around closure adds extra security. It will even hold a cell phone up to 7". Silver tone hardware. Pattern placement will vary making each wallet unique. Find other bags and accessories in the Sunburst Floral pattern on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. Dimensions: 7 ¾" wide x 4 ¾" high.