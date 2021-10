Meet the Vera Bradley "Holiday Glitz Cuff"! And bring out your glitz and sparkle for a holiday, or any day! This cuff bracelet covers both of those prettily. Shine on! Flexible cuff in gold-tone mixed metal. Jet black crystal and opal-effect accent stones. The cuff dimensions are 2" x 2 ¼", and the embellishment is approximately 1 3/4" long x 1 3/8" wide. Now just order your bracelet and find something to celebrate!