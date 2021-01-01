Cinq Sept Vera Tie-Wrap Sleeveless Midi Dress

This compact stretch midi is knotted at the waist for a summery look. Scoopneck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Knotted waist detail Side vented hem Polyester/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 48" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Viper Green. Size: Large.