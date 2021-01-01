Vera Turnlock Crossbody

Meet the Vera Bradley Turnlock Crossbody in Classic Black. A sophisticated take on the classic crossbody, this classy style features a ladylike top handle, a polished turnlock closure detail and forever-chic faux-leather trim. Inside, you'll find a roomy main compartment with one zip and two slip pockets. The back slip pocket is the perfect place to stow your phone. Under the flap, there is another roomy slip pocket. The 2" handle drop and 53" adjustable strap allow you to choose which way you want to carry this bag; as a handbag, as a shoulder bag, or as a crossbody! Spot clean when needed. Now, what else can we do for you today? Dimensions are 10" Wide x 7" High x 3" Deep