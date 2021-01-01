Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Vera Wang Wish 1 ct tw Diamonds 14K White Gold Ring

From the Vera Wang Wish Collection, this exquisite engagement ring features a 1/2-carat oval center diamond framed with round diamonds. Two princess-cut sapphires, the signature of the collection and a symbol of faithfulness and everlasting love, are set into the ring's bezel. The split band is also lined with sparkling round diamonds, completing the timeless look. Styled in 14K white gold with 1 carat total weight of diamonds, the engagement ring is a brilliant beginning to your romantic love story. Exclusively available at Jared® the Galleria of Jewelry.